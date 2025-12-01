First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,939,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,420,000 after purchasing an additional 445,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 560,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 284,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

