Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

