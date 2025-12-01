Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.24 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

