Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP $UNG

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 3.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $707.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

