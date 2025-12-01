Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 380,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 340,184 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,009,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 154,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

