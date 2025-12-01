Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $249.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.