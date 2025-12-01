Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HWM opened at $204.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

