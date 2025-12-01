Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,140 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in StandardAero by 4,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in StandardAero during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StandardAero by 83.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the second quarter worth about $487,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded StandardAero from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $292,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.16.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

