Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $10.72 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.