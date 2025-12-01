Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 39,577 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 132.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

NYSE SKM opened at $20.21 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

