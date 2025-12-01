Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after buying an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 42.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,068,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after buying an additional 913,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,211.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $20,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.
Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.0%
Vaxcyte stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $94.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.