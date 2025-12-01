Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after buying an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 42.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,068,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after buying an additional 913,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,211.0% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $20,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price objective on Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.0%

Vaxcyte stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $94.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.