Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

