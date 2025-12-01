Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 242.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

