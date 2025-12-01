Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 475 Shares of Standex International Corporation $SXI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Standex International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Standex International by 92.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.37, for a total transaction of $151,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,818.39. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $419,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,550.92. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $245.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $247.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

