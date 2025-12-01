Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.48.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

