DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,095 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 2.5% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.23% of DoorDash worth $238,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,711,000 after buying an additional 223,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,031,000 after buying an additional 641,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $8,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at $247,476,418.20. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 756,834 shares of company stock worth $174,539,246. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

