Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $93.24 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

