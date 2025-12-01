Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.5455.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,350 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.