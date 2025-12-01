Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Interparfums during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Interparfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,701,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interparfums by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interparfums by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial lowered Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.