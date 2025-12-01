Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF $GRPM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,026 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 825.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 127,559 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

