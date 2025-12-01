Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 58,953 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Arete cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

