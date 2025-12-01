Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,629,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,959 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

