Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 786 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $509.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.41. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of -428.16, a PEG ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

