Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 41.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $390.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.63. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $372.31 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.13.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

