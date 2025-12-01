Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $15.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,394 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $141.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

