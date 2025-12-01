Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,830 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,288.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 627,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 619,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period.

VOOV stock opened at $205.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $205.30. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

