Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $105.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

