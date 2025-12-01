Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $817,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in A10 Networks by 165.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 828,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.30.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

