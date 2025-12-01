Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

