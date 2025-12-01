Global Frontier Investments LLC Takes $62.91 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,908,000. American Express comprises about 15.0% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AXP opened at $366.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

