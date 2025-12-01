Global Frontier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,693,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 4.2% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,628,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 38,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $826.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $787.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $727.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

