Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $445.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

