Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,258,000 after buying an additional 271,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $597.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.17 and its 200 day moving average is $570.58. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

