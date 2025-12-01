Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 46.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Integer by 220.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Integer by 20.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 1,234.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Cheryl C. Capps acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,523.40. The trade was a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diron Smith bought 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,228.62. This represents a 16.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Integer Trading Up 0.2%

ITGR stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

