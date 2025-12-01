Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

JPM opened at $313.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

