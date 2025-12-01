Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,282 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 20.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,165.58. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. H. B. Fuller Company has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

