Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Etsy were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 476.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,568.60. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 377,605 shares of company stock worth $24,893,486. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.