Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiTime were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $300.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 2.36. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $386.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,626,581.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,843,330. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $971,919.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,811,377.31. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,893. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

