Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $55,491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 151,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 904,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81,988 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JMST opened at $50.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

