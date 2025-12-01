State Street Corporation $STT Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,273,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,862,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its stake in State Street by 25.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $122.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

