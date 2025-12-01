Safehold Inc. $SAFE Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 928.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Safehold by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.87. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

