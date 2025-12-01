Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 14.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enpro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enpro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

NYSE:NPO opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $248.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

