Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.6%

AUB opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

