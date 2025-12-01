Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco QQQ worth $799,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.56. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

