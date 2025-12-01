Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $74.00 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $127.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

