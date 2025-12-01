Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,700,000 after buying an additional 233,371 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% during the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $43,769,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

