Macerich Company (The) $MAC Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macerich were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macerich by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Macerich by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $253.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

