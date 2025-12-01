Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 94,925 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $182,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

