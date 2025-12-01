Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,548,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 1,023,864 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,636,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $12,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

