Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $23.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

